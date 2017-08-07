Flexen (finger) will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Flexen lasted just three innings in his previous outing Aug. 2 against the Rockies while dealing with a blister, but even if he hadn't experienced the issue, his night likely wouldn't have lasted much longer after he had already served up five runs on eight hits and a walk. It seems Flexen's blister won't leave him with any restrictions as he enters what will likely be a two-start week, barring one of the Mets' injured pitchers returning from the disabled list in time to replace the rookie in the rotation for Sunday's game against the Phillies.