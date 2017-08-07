Mets' Chris Flexen: Scheduled to pitch Tuesday
Flexen (finger) will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Flexen lasted just three innings in his previous outing Aug. 2 against the Rockies while dealing with a blister, but even if he hadn't experienced the issue, his night likely wouldn't have lasted much longer after he had already served up five runs on eight hits and a walk. It seems Flexen's blister won't leave him with any restrictions as he enters what will likely be a two-start week, barring one of the Mets' injured pitchers returning from the disabled list in time to replace the rookie in the rotation for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
More News
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Lifted with blister•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Will start again Wednesday•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Spins just three frames in majors debut•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Officially recalled ahead of start Thursday•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Named as Thursday's starter•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: On 7-day DL•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...