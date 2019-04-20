Flexen was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following his start against the Cardinals on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Flexen was likely destined for a short stay on the roster regardless of his outing Saturday, but his performance certainly didn't help his case to stick around. He lasted just 4.1 innings and gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and four walks. He failed to strike out a single batter. Daniel Zamora will take his place on the roster.