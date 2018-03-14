Mets' Chris Flexen: Sent to minors camp
The Mets optioned Flexen to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The report doesn't specify where Flexen will begin the 2018 campaign, but it's assumed the right-hander will fill a rotation spot at Triple-A Las Vegas. After the big-league rotation was ravaged by injury last season, Flexen made the jump from Double-A Binghamton to the Mets. Flexen did little to convince the Mets he was ready for a permanent assignment in the majors, finishing with a 7.88 ERA and 2.02 WHIP across 48 innings in his 14 appearances (nine starts).
More News
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Will compete for job in rotation•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Takes loss in doubleheader•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Will start Game 1 of Monday twin bill•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Next start to be skipped•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: ERA climbs to 7.85 after Sunday loss•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Wrecked by Reds•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...