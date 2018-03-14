The Mets optioned Flexen to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The report doesn't specify where Flexen will begin the 2018 campaign, but it's assumed the right-hander will fill a rotation spot at Triple-A Las Vegas. After the big-league rotation was ravaged by injury last season, Flexen made the jump from Double-A Binghamton to the Mets. Flexen did little to convince the Mets he was ready for a permanent assignment in the majors, finishing with a 7.88 ERA and 2.02 WHIP across 48 innings in his 14 appearances (nine starts).