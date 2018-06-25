Flexen was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Flexen threw an inning out of the Mets' bullpen Sunday, so the team decided to replace him with a fresh arm and add Tyler Bashlor to the relief corps in his place. Flexen has already had two stints with the Mets this season, so there's a good chance he will be back with the big club again at some point this summer.

