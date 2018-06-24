Flexen will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Jason Vargas (calf) is DL-bound and Flexen will come up to take his spot on the roster. Flexen is also an option to start Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers in place of Vargas, although he's not a lock for that assignment according to DiComo. Flexen had a disastrous outing with the big club earlier in the year (three earned runs, eight hits over two innings) and he's mostly struggled with Las Vegas, posting a 5.43 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 12 appearances.

