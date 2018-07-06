Flexen will be called up to start Sunday against the Rays, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Despite an off day Thursday, the Mets need a fifth starter with a doubleheader coming up on Monday. Flexen has allowed eight runs (four earned) in 3.1 innings of relief for the Mets this season and has a mediocre 4.84 ERA in 67 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas.