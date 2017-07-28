Mets' Chris Flexen: Spins just three frames in majors debut
Flexen (0-1) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters through just three innings during Thursday's loss to the Padres.
Flexen threw just 69 pitches and was clearly a little overmatched Thursday. However, in the 23-year-old righty's defense, he had made just seven starts above the High-A level. Even with a sterling 1.66 ERA and 9.3 K/9 over seven outings with Double-A Binghamton, he probably shouldn't have been expected to show well in his debut at the highest level. A return to the minors is likely.
More News
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...