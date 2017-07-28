Flexen (0-1) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters through just three innings during Thursday's loss to the Padres.

Flexen threw just 69 pitches and was clearly a little overmatched Thursday. However, in the 23-year-old righty's defense, he had made just seven starts above the High-A level. Even with a sterling 1.66 ERA and 9.3 K/9 over seven outings with Double-A Binghamton, he probably shouldn't have been expected to show well in his debut at the highest level. A return to the minors is likely.