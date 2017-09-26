Flexen (3-5) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings and took the loss Monday against Atlanta.

Flexen was starting for the first time since September 3. He gave up nine home runs in eight outings in the rotation prior to Monday's, and he was touched up for another one by Ozzie Albies in the fourth inning. Flexen's ERA sits at 7.14 and he is unlikely to receive another start this season.