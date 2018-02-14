Flexen is set to compete for a job in the Mets' rotation this spring, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.

More likely than not, Flexen will wind up starting at Triple-A Las Vegas, with Zack Wheeler (arm), Steven Matz (elbow), Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman also battling for two of the spot in the club's rotation. In 2017, he appeared in 14 games at the major-league level -- starting nine of those -- and allowed 42 earned runs in 48 innings, including 11 home runs and a rough 36:35 K:BB. The spring camp should provide the right-hander with more experience against big-league hitting and he remains a candidate to come up to the team this summer.