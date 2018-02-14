Mets' Chris Flexen: Will compete for job in rotation
Flexen is set to compete for a job in the Mets' rotation this spring, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.
More likely than not, Flexen will wind up starting at Triple-A Las Vegas, with Zack Wheeler (arm), Steven Matz (elbow), Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman also battling for two of the spot in the club's rotation. In 2017, he appeared in 14 games at the major-league level -- starting nine of those -- and allowed 42 earned runs in 48 innings, including 11 home runs and a rough 36:35 K:BB. The spring camp should provide the right-hander with more experience against big-league hitting and he remains a candidate to come up to the team this summer.
More News
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Takes loss in doubleheader•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Will start Game 1 of Monday twin bill•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Next start to be skipped•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: ERA climbs to 7.85 after Sunday loss•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Wrecked by Reds•
-
Mets' Chris Flexen: Comes away victorious against Arizona•
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...