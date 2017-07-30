Mets' Chris Flexen: Will start again Wednesday
Flexen has been named the starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Marc Carig of Newsday reports..
Flexen made his first major-league start Thursday against the Padres, surrendering three earned runs on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts over three tough innings. Despite his poor performance, the 23-year-old will be granted another start, this time in the brutal pitching environment of Colorado.
