Mazza was recalled by the Mets on Friday.

Mazza has one career big-league appearance under his belt, allowing one run in four innings of work for the Mets in late June. The 29-year-old owns a 3.81 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in 54.1 innings for Triple-A Syracuse this season. Wilmer Font was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

