Mazza was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Mazza has spent brief periods on the Mets' roster earlier in the season, recording a 5.19 ERA and a 1.73 WHIP in 8.2 innings of work. He owns a 3.72 ERA in 11 starts for Syracuse but will serve as a reliever in New York. Stephen Nogosek was optioned in a corresponding move.

