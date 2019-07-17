Mazza is a candidate to make a spot start this weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets will need to cover for Zack Wheeler (shoulder) for one turn through the rotation, and Mazza was being used as a starter for Triple-A Syracuse prior to his latest promotion. He threw only 1.2 innings in his last relief appearance Friday, however, so if the club does elect to use Mazza, the 29-year-old rookie may not be able to provide much length.

