Mazza was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Mazza was saddled with the loss Thursday evening against San Francisco after surrendering two runs on five hits in the 16th inning. The Mets have recalled Tyler Bashlor and Stephen Nogosek from Triple-A in an effort to get some fresh arms on the 25-man roster.

