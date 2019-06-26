Mets' Chris Mazza: Summoned to majors

Mazza had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

As expected, Mazza will join the Mets ahead of Wednesday's game against the Phillies. Prior to earning a promotion, the right-hander compiled a 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB in 72.2 innings between Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton. Mazza has worked exclusively as a starter in the minors this season, so he figures to offer length out of the bullpen during his time with the Mets. To free up room on the roster for Mazza, Walker Lockett was sent to the minors while Ryan O'Rourke was designated for assignment.