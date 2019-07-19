Mazza (0-1) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Giants after surrendering two runs on five hits in the 16th inning.

Mazza came into the 15th inning and held the Giants to a single by Buster Posey. The right-hander then returned in the 16th frame with a 2-1 lead thanks to a go-ahead home run from teammate Pete Alonso. Unfortunately, the Giants lit Mazza up this time as the 29-year-old failed to record any outs. Instead, he allowed back-to-back doubles, hit a batter with a pitch, and surrendered a pair of singles to give the Giants the lead for good. Mazza has made four appearances for the Mets this season and owns a 5.19 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP.