Mazza was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Mazza will serve as added bullpen depth over the final three weeks of the season. His 11.2 innings for the Mets thus far this season don't suggest that he should serve anything other than a low-leverage role, however, as he owns a 7.71 ERA, a 2.06 WHIP and a 13.8 percent strikeout rate.

