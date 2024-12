The Mets signed Williams to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Williams has spent each of the last two seasons at Triple-A St. Paul in the Twins organization, posting an .800 OPS with 17 home runs there in 2024. The 28-year-old has yet to reach the majors but offers some versatility with the ability to play catcher, first base, left field and right field. He'll likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Syracuse.