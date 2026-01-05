The Mets signed Arroyo to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Arroyo slashed .314/.384/.485 with five home runs over 45 contests at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies organization in 2025. The 30-year-old infielder is a career .252/.299/.394 hitter across parts of seven major-league seasons and last saw action at the big-league level in 2023.