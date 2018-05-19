Mets' Christian Colon: Signed to minor league deal
Colon was signed to a minor league deal by the Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports Friday.
Colon was brutal in limited action between the Royals and Marlins last year, with a .160/.236/.180 line in 24 games. The 29-year-old will report to Triple-A Las Vegas.
