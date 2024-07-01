Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Scott will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start Wednesday versus the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

While Mendoza didn't commit to Scott making additional starts in the majors beyond Wednesday, the opportunity would seem to be there for the rookie right-hander after Tylor Megill was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday. Scott holds a 3.90 ERA and 25:6 K:BB over 27.2 innings in five starts with the big club this season.