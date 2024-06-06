Scott gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven in five innings Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse.
The Mets are keeping Scott on turn while he's waiting at Triple-A to rejoin the big-league rotation. While the Mets have five starters in the rotation currently, Scott figures to re-enter the mix as early as next week.
More News
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Heading to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Tosses five frames in no-decision•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: No-decision in quality start•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Stumbles in Miami•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: Takes first major-league loss•
-
Mets' Christian Scott: No hard innings cap this season•