Scott didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Phillies, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander ran out of gas in the fifth inning, getting lifted after 79 pitches (52 strikes) and then watching the Mets take the lead for good in the bottom of the frame, missing out on his fifth win of the year in the process. Scott continues to flash strong strikeout upside, and since the All-Star break he has a 69:21 K:BB in 56 innings, albeit with a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He'll wrap up his first full season in the majors with a road start next weekend against the Nationals.