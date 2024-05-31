The Mets optioned Scott to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old top prospect has pitched well in his first five big-league starts with a 3.90 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB across 27.2 innings, but the upcoming scheduled will result in his demotion since the Mets have three scheduled off days surrounding their two-game series against the Phillies in London next weekend. The Mets also have three additional off days in the final 11 days of June. Scott should rejoin the MLB club relatively quickly, though this also provides an opportunity to limit his innings since he's in just his third professional campaign.