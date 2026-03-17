Scott was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Scott stretched out to 56 pitches over three-plus innings Monday, allowing three runs and striking out four Nationals batters. It's no surprise to see him ticketed for Triple-A to start his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, but he could be the first name called when the big-league rotation needs reinforcements. "This is a guy that's not afraid," said manager Carlos Mendoza. "He attacks and stays on the attack. I think it's just keeping him healthy, because he's going to be a big part of this team moving forward." He generated seven whiffs on his splitter and four more on his fastball in Monday's outing. All told, Scott logged a 4.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB in six innings during Grapefruit League play. He threw 89.2 innings in 2024 and missed all of 2025 recovering from surgery.