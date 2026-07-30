Mets' Christian Scott: Outdueled in nightcap Wednesday

Scott (3-3) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The 27-year-old right-hander lasted at least six innings for the first time this season and delivered his first quality start, but Scott got out-dueled by Chris Sale in an eventual 1-0 Atlanta win. Over five outings in July, Scott has a 2.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB through 24.1 innings, and he's emerged as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Mets. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Cleveland.