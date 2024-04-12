Scott gave up one run over five innings Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse, striking out 10 batters while walking only one, but the Mets would prefer not to rush his promotion to the majors, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander solidified his status as the organization's top pitching prospect during spring training, and Scott has dominated in his first two Triple-A starts, posting a 19:1 K:BB through nine innings. The Mets also have an opening in the big-league rotation after designating Julio Teheran for assignment Tuesday, but Jose Butto is expected to fill that spot this weekend against the Royals. Butto gave New York a quality start in his first outing with the big club this season, so he's likely to get at least a couple more turns, but if Scott continues to mow down Triple-A hitters, the Mets may have to accelerate the timeline they had in mind for him.