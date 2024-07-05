Scott is scheduled to start Monday's game in Pittsburgh.

After being called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday to make his first start for the Mets since May 30, Scott took a no-decision in a 7-5 loss to the Nationals, covering 5.2 innings while surrendering four earned runs on six hits and two walks. Despite the underwhelming results, Scott will get at least one more chance to make a case for a more permanent spot in the New York rotation. Through six outings with the Mets this season, Scott has gone 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings.