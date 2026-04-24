Mets' Christian Scott: Sent down after wild spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets optioned Scott to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Scott issued five walks and lasted only 1.1 innings in a start Thursday versus the Twins. Manager Carlos Mendoza indicated after the game that the plan was to keep Scott in the rotation, but evidently the skipper had a change of heart. With David Peterson and Kodai Senga both struggling, Scott should get another opportunity in the Mets' rotation eventually.
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