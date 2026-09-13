Scott (4-5) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Scott made a few costly mistakes in an otherwise strong performance, serving up a pair of solo home runs Sunday. The quality start was the right-hander's first since Aug. 16 versus the Nationals and only his third of the year, though he's surrendered multiple runs in seven straight outings. He's set to take a respectable 3.76 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 127:46 K:BB over 105.1 innings into a tough home matchup versus the Phillies.