Scott did not factor into the decision against the Rays on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings.

Scott surrendered one run on three consecutive hits to open the bottom of the first before going on to retire the next 12 batters he faced. The 24-year-old right-hander threw 17 of his first pitches for strikes and generated 18 whiffs in the contest, making a very strong case to stick around in Mets' rotation for the time being. Scott currently lines up to toe the rubber against Atlanta at home next week, if he's able to draw another start.