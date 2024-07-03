The Mets recalled Scott from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Scott is slated to start Wednesday against the Nationals and he could earn additional opportunities if he pitches well. The rookie right-hander has collected a 3.90 ERA and 25:6 K:BB over 27.2 innings in five starts with the major-league club this season.
