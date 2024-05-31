Scott allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Thursday.

Scott gave up a pair of third-inning runs but otherwise kept the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard. He got through only five frames, though, as he was pulled after throwing 91 pitches. The rookie right-hander continues to hold his own in the majors, as he's given up three or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts thus far. Collectively, he's posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB through 27.2 innings.