Scott will have his workload reduced over the final weeks of the season, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Interim manager Andy Green indicated this week that Scott wouldn't pitch again the year on only four days rest. The 27-year-old right-hander has already tossed a career-high 108.1 innings between Triple-A and the majors in his first season back from hybrid Tommy John surgery, and with the Mets out of playoff contention they have no reason to push him. It's not yet clear if New York will shift to a six-man rotation to provide all its young starters with extra rest, if Scott will have his turn skipped at some point in September, or if the team has another solution in mind. Scott has given up at least three runs in six of his last seven starts, stumbling to a 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB in 35 innings over that stretch.