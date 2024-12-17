Holmes said Tuesday that he wants to throw at least 160 innings in 2025, Metsmerized Online reports.

Whether the Mets share the same goal is not clear. Holmes is making the move from the bullpen to the rotation in 2025 after spending each of the last six seasons pitching in relief exclusively. The most innings the 31-year-old has ever thrown in a season came back in 2016 when he tossed 136.1 frames with Double-A Altoona in the Pirates organization. Holmes threw 75 innings between the regular and postseason with the Yankees in 2024.