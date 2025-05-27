Holmes allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Monday.

Holmes limited Chicago to a single run, but he was stuck with a no-decision, as the Mets didn't score until the eighth inning. The right-hander nearly notched his fifth quality start of the campaign; however, he was pulled with two outs in the sixth inning after giving up back-to-back infield singles. Holmes did struggle a bit with his control -- he got a first-pitch strike to just 12 of 24 batters and departed having thrown 102 pitches (62 of which were strikes) -- but his performance brought his season ERA back down below 3.00, to 2.98. He'll look to continue his strong season the next time he takes the mound, which is in lined up to be a juicy matchup at home against Colorado this weekend.