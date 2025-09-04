Holmes (11-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings as the Mets fell 6-2 to the Tigers. He struck out six.

The six Ks were his highest total since Aug. 5, but the three free passes were the most he's issued since July 2. Holmes has failed to complete five innings in three of his last seven starts as the converted reliever shows signs of fatigue toward the end of a long season, and during that span he's posted a 4.32 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB over 33.1 innings. Holmes figures to get some extra rest before his next outing as the Mets juggle their rotation, but he could take the mound next week on the road in Philadelphia.