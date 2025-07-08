Holmes is expected to start Sunday's game against the Royals but will likely be piggybacked by Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique) in the latter's return from the 60-day injured list, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Before the Mets solidify their pitching plans for Sunday, Manaea will need to make it out of his final rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Binghamton unscathed. Holmes, meanwhile, will start Tuesday's game in Baltimore, so the Mets will be able to manage the workload of both him and Manaea by having them work in tandem during the final game before the All-Star break. The piggyback arrangement is unlikely to last beyond Sunday, as both pitchers should have their own spots in the rotation to begin the second half of the season.