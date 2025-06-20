Holmes (7-4) was saddled with the loss Thursday against Atlanta, giving up three runs on four hits and six walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Holmes had opened with 2.1 hitless innings, but his control eluded him during a long fifth frame. The right-hander walked three in the fifth, throwing 30 pitches in the inning before he was removed from the game. Thursday marked the first time since his second start of the year that Holmes failed to toss at least five frames, and his six free passes represented a career high. The 32-year-old is set to bring a steady 3.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 73:31 K:BB across 83 innings into a rematch at home versus Atlanta next week.