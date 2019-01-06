Mets' Cody Bohanek: Dealt to New York
Bohanek was traded from the Astros to the Mets with infielder J.D. Davis in exchange for outfielder Ross Adolph, infielder Luis Santana and catcher Scott Manea on Sunday.
Bohanek, a 30th-round pick by the Astros in 2017, struggled a bit at the plate in 2018, batting just .214 with six homers across three levels of the minor leagues. He did draw a ton of walks and steal 14 bases, so he does have some appeal from a fantasy perspective. He also possesses the ability to play shortstop, second base and third base, rounding out a profile that seems to have a ceiling of a reserve utility man.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst