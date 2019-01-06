Mets' Cody Bohanek: Dealt to New York

Bohanek was traded from the Astros to the Mets with infielder J.D. Davis in exchange for outfielder Ross Adolph, infielder Luis Santana and catcher Scott Manea on Sunday.

Bohanek, a 30th-round pick by the Astros in 2017, struggled a bit at the plate in 2018, batting just .214 with six homers across three levels of the minor leagues. He did draw a ton of walks and steal 14 bases, so he does have some appeal from a fantasy perspective. He also possesses the ability to play shortstop, second base and third base, rounding out a profile that seems to have a ceiling of a reserve utility man.