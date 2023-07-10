The Mets have selected Houck with the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A power-five recruit as a quarterback, Houck's future is on the left side of a big-league infield. As one would assume, given his exploits on the gridiron, Houck's best tool is his plus arm, but he could also develop 60-grade right-handed power at the dish. He has a compact swing and plus bat speed, and there's a chance his hit tool could improve quickly with pro instruction and with a sole focus on baseball. Houck is 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and only has average foot speed, so it's possible he will eventually move from shortstop to third base.