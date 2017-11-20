Mets' Corey Oswalt: Added to 40-man roster

Oswalt was added to the Mets' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

He posted a 2.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 119 strikeouts in 134.1 innings at Double-A as a 23-year-old, and will now head to Triple-A for his age-24 season. Oswalt's recent numbers are impressive, but he only has the upside of a back-end starter, so there is not a lot of intrigue in dynasty leagues.