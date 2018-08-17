Oswalt (2-2) pitched six innings and earned the win Thursday afternoon, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk in the 24-4 victory against the Mets. He yielded four home runs and struck out two.

Oswalt allowed four solo home runs, but it didn't really matter after his offense poured in 10 runs in the fifth inning and putting the game way out of reach. The rookie right-hander did raise his ERA to 5.16 with a 28:10 K:BB in 45.1 innings. He'll look to make it two straight wins in his next start at home against the Giants on Tuesday.