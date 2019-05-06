Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Monday's game against the Padres, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Oswalt was lit up earlier this season in the major leagues, allowing nine runs on nine hits and six walks while fanning five over 6.2 innings of work. However, with Steven Matz (forearm) or Jason Vargas (hamstring) likely head to the injured list, the Mets are in need of Oswalt's services.