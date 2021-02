Oswalt was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander had a 4.85 ERA and 11:2 K:BB over 13 innings for the Mets in 2020, but he won't be on the 40-man roster entering spring training. Oswalt should still be invited to New York's big-league spring training, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers.