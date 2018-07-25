Mets' Corey Oswalt: Exits start with injured hand
Manager Mickey Callaway said the main reason Oswalt was removed from Wednesday's start after throwing just 62 pitches was because of a "jammed hand" he sustained during his lone at-bat, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Though Callaway said he would have probably removed Oswalt for a pinch hitter anyway, a hand injury of any capacity is a notable occurrence for a starting pitcher. The manager did add that Oswalt "will be fine" in a few days but didn't offer up any more information on the matter following Wednesday's contest. Across five innings of work against the Padres, Oswalt allowed two earned runs off three hits and two walks while striking out four.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...