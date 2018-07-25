Manager Mickey Callaway said the main reason Oswalt was removed from Wednesday's start after throwing just 62 pitches was because of a "jammed hand" he sustained during his lone at-bat, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Though Callaway said he would have probably removed Oswalt for a pinch hitter anyway, a hand injury of any capacity is a notable occurrence for a starting pitcher. The manager did add that Oswalt "will be fine" in a few days but didn't offer up any more information on the matter following Wednesday's contest. Across five innings of work against the Padres, Oswalt allowed two earned runs off three hits and two walks while striking out four.