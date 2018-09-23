Oswalt (3-3) took the loss Saturday against the Nationals, going five innings while allowing two runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out four.

The scoreboard damage came from Trea Turner's two-run homer in the third. The righty's next start lines up against the Marlins on Friday, and not even this typically favorable streamer opponent should prompt many fantasy players to take the chance, considering Oswalt's 6.08 ERA and meager 6.1 K/9 on the year.