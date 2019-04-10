Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Oswalt will provide some additional bullpen depth for Wednesday's series finale against the Twins after starter Jacob deGrom lasted just four innings in Tuesday's loss. The 25-year-old Oswalt made 17 appearances (12 starts) for New York last season, compiling a 5.85 ERA and 6.3 K/9 in the process.

