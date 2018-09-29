Mets' Corey Oswalt: Lasts four innings in no-decision
Oswalt (3-3) went four innings and didn't factor into the decision in Friday's loss to the Marlins. He gave up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four.
Oswalt, who hasn't made it past the fifth inning in any of his last four starts, had already thrown 85 pitches through four innings when manager Mickey Callaway decided to pull him. He kept the Mets in the game, however, and will likely enter next season competing for a spot in the bullpen.
