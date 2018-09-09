Oswalt will start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets scratched scheduled starter Jacob deGrom due to the rain, and call upon Oswalt for the spot start. The 25-year-old has a 5.31 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 10 home runs allowed in eight starts with the Mets this season.

